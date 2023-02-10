The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t close out its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference semifinal against Tri-Cities Prep Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.
Instead, Tri-Cities Prep’s 46-44 overtime win avenged its 63-36 Dec. 2, 2022 season-opening loss in the same gym.
The No. 14 East runner-up Jaguars (16-6 overall) snapped the No. 12 back-to-back West champion Warriors’ 12-game win streak, advanced to the Feb. 18 tournament final against No. 4 East medalist Columbia (Burbank) at Granger High School and qualified for their first Class 2B appearance in five years.
Tri-Cities Prep sophomore guard Cole Jordan’s up-and-under lay-in drew the contest even at 37 with a minute to go in the fourth quarter before Luke Chafin’s left-shoulder 3-pointer gave Cle Elum-Roslyn (19-3) a 40-37 lead with 25 seconds left. Junior guard Blake McClure swished a triple from the top, however, for a 40-40 tie at 2.5 ticks. The Warriors’ inbound pass was deflected and they could not get off a half-court shot from the left as time expired.
“I believe that we will win,” chanted the jumping Cle Elum-Roslyn student section as the scoreboard switched to the four-minute extra period.
The Jaguars hit a pair of 3s to stay ahead by the final margin with 37.2 seconds left in the extra frame and, though Tri-Cities Prep missed its third triple and a bonus free throw, the Warriors’ next buzzer-beater attempt from near the scorers table went astray.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to see West runner-up White Swan (11-11) in the consolation semifinals at a time to be determined Thursday at Granger High, from which the winner advances to the Feb. 18 third-/fourth-place game and qualifies for state.
Chafin, a 6-foot, 3-inch senior guard, entered Friday with 1,013 career points after reaching 1,000 points on a triple with 7:53 left to halftime in the Warriors’ 85-36 quarterfinal home win against Warden Tuesday. He came away with 12 points, three assists, a block, two rebounds and a steal Friday to bring his four-year scoring total to 1,025.
Joel Kelly (14 points, six assists, two blocks, 13 rebounds and a steal) also reached double-digit points Friday as Dominick Johnson (seven points, two blocks, a steal and a deflection) grabbed 11 rebounds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn shot 17-for-48 in the evening including 3-of-20 from beyond the arc, and went 7-of-14 from the free throw line.