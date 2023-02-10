Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t close out its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference semifinal against Tri-Cities Prep Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.

Instead, Tri-Cities Prep’s 46-44 overtime win avenged its 63-36 Dec. 2, 2022 season-opening loss in the same gym.


