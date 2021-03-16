Support Local Journalism


Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, are holding a one-hour virtual town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Wednesday, to discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.

The remote town hall meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who would like to participate must pre-register in advance for the conference.

Constituents can also sign up at the following websites:

www.SenatorJudyWarnick.com

www.RepresentativeTomDent.com

www.RepresentativeAlexYbarra.com

Constituents can submit questions in advance. The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early.

