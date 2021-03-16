Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, are holding a one-hour virtual town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Wednesday, to discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.
The remote town hall meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who would like to participate must pre-register in advance for the conference.
Constituents can also sign up at the following websites:
• www.SenatorJudyWarnick.com
• www.RepresentativeTomDent.com
• www.RepresentativeAlexYbarra.com
Constituents can submit questions in advance. The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early.