A brush fire along Vantage Highway has resulted in the road being closed until further notice on Friday afternoon.
The highway is closed from Parke Creek Road to Gingko Petrified Forest as a result of the fire. Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said the incident involving a vehicle towing a trailer caused multiple fire starts along the highway.
“It sparked along the road,” he said. “The same vehicle started the fire, and it was accidental.”
As of press time, Higashiyama said the fire stands at 325 acres, and did not have an estimate of containment. He said winds were kicking up in the area, further complicating the issue.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources lead the response, with two helicopters in the air, as well as two fire boss fixed-wing aircraft. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, along with Fire Districts 1, 7, and Roslyn Fire. Higashiyama said no human injuries are reported, and one home was threatened by the fire but is still standing.
“We haven’t gotten a damage report from the residence,” he said. “There’s still three brush trucks mopping up around the house. The house is fine, they’re just working on fence posts around the house.”
Higashiyama said those who do not need to be in the area should stay away until the fire is contained.
“The area is going to be closed off, because there will be crews out here all night, even after they put it out to make sure there is no flare ups,” he said.