Kittitas County 4-H Council has chosen recipients for the 2022 4-H Endowment, Jeanette Burghart Memorial, Kittitas County 4-H Leaders Council and Barbara Schnebly Shaw scholarships. 4-H members applied for these scholarships based on participation in leadership and Know Your Government projects, as well as club leadership and demonstration participation. A panel of four judges was chosen to read applications and interview the applicants in order to choose four of the eight applicants.
Adele Caron, a 10-year member with Bits and Buckles 4-H club, is the recipient of the Kittitas County 4-H Endowment scholarship. The scholarship is awarded based upon a candidate letter of application, letters of recommendation, record book completeness, leadership experiences, community service and an interview with the judges. Adele’s 4-H involvement has included the horse, rabbit and leadership projects. This fall Adele will pursue an engineering degree.
The recipient of the Jeanette K. Burghart Memorial scholarship is Chloe Mattson, a member for 10 years, of the Kids & Kritters 4-H club. This scholarship is awarded based upon a candidate letter of application, letters of recommendation, record book completeness, Know Your Government project involvement, community service and an interview with the judges. In her 10 years of 4-H, Chloe has participated in sheep, food and nutrition, leadership, and Know Your Government projects. In August, Chloe plans to study pre-med and Spanish at Washington State University.
There are two scholarships awarded in the name of Barbara Schnebly Shaw. These scholarships require participation in club leadership and demonstrations, and can be awarded to a high school or college student. The recipients this year are Raylene Olea and Annie Schlanger. Raylene is a high school senior and has been involved in 4-H for five years in the Trailblazers and On Target clubs. Her projects include horse, She intends to study diagnostic ultrasounding at Spokane Community College beginning this fall.
Annie was a nine-year member with Trailblazers 4-H Club. Her 4-H involvement included the horse, fine arts, photography, dog, and leadership projects. Annie is continuing her studies at the University of Washington to pursue a degree in environmental science.
New this year are two Kittitas County 4-H Leaders Council scholarships. These scholarships are awarded based on active involvement in Kittitas County 4-H at the club and community level. The recipients this year are Madeline Meyer and Shianne Watts. Madeline has been a member of the Bits & Buckles 4-H club for eight years. Her projects include horse and sheep. In the fall Madeline will be studying animal science at Kansas State University. Shianne is a nine-year member of the This ‘n’ That and Bits & Buckles 4-H clubs. She has shown sheep and horses along with participating in Know Your Government and leadership. Shianne intends to enter the vet technical program at Yakima Valley Community College in the fall.
4-H is a worldwide organization serving young people who are learning citizenship, leadership and life skills through projects such as Know Your Government, leadership, livestock, horses, shooting sports, dogs, poultry, rabbits, cavy, foods, sewing, arts and crafts, robotics and gardening. In Kittitas County, there are over 330 members enrolled in 15 clubs, overseen by nearly 100 volunteer leaders.