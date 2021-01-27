More COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, which means Kittitas County will continue to hold vaccination clinics at the Kittitas County Event Center and the Putnam Centennial Center beyond this week.
According to a Kittitas County Incident Management Team press release, the vaccination hub at the Kittitas Valley Events Center distributed 281 vaccines Tuesday, and 284 vaccines were given at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum Tuesday.
“If you are in the 1A or 1B (Tier 1) phase, please join the waiting list using SignUpGenius, which will be used to schedule next week’s appointments, as well as future appointments as additional vaccine supply arrives,” the release said. “The IMT will be going completely through the wait list for appointments before taking individuals who are not on the list. Appointments are required for COVID-19 vaccines and walk-ins are not available at this time”
In addition to press releases, information regarding vaccination availability and updates are released via the IMT website, social media, radio, and television. There is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine at 509-933-8315. The vaccine phone line will be staffed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for general questions. The release said that the IMT is asking the public to assist individuals in the 1B phase (Tier 1) to access appointments.
“We have reached out to medical providers to assist patients signing up for appointments and we ask that our community help friends and family make appointments,” the release said.
Regarding COVID-19 variants, the release said there are no additional recommendations or action steps that will be changing with the emergence of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Washington State.
“Disease surveillance will continue via laboratory samples,” the release said. “If Kittitas County is notified of a testing sample of the variant, we will work closely with the State Department of Health. Currently, there are no additional steps beyond surveillance.”
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider.