Emotions and excitement were high at the weekend matinee of "Beauty & The Beast," the glorious production that reopens Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre after a two year COVID shutdown. My emotions were running particularly high. For twenty years, the 5th Avenue had been a major "home base" for me as a theatre columnist. I wondered if I would ever return again. I could feel the crowd outside the theatre sharing one collective wish: "Oh, please. Let us experience and share the magic of live theatre once again."
During the COVID shutdown, 5th Avenue Theatre did a renovation, installing new seats and stylish new carpeting. I held my breath for a few seconds. It had been so long, and yet it seemed like time had also stood still. The gorgeous oriental designs and the impressive dragon
chandelier were still there, and I was somehow miraculously back in my orchestra seat.
When the lyrics "Be our guest! Be our guest! It's been years since we've had anybody here, and we're obsessed," were greeted with simultaneous smiles, tears, and applause, with confetti falling down from the ceiling, it was obvious that "Beauty & The Beast" is an event!
I was struck by how the social and emotional reprecussions of the COVID pandemic gave the plot of "Beauty & The Beast" emotional weight and resonance. Most of the action takes place in a castle where the inhabitants are under a terrible curse and the selfish, pampered Prince has been transformed into a "Beast." The characters are isolated, literally in a state of "suspended animation", waiting for a "human connection" to break the spell. As director Jay Woods movingly states in her production notes, "Much like the enchanted objects who've been trapped in their castle, we can all relate to the lack of human connection, stifling solitude, and ever present worry for our future. From behind our masks exists a yearning to be seen. I believe this story asks us to see each other as equally worthy of love and connection; to re-examine what is beautiful and what is beastly."
Amid the superb sets, costumes, wigs, make-up, and first-class production values, the cast offers some radically different character interpretations. Porsche Shaw is beautiful as Belle; appropriately head-strong and self-aware. She finds Gaston, the egocentric local adonis, insufferable while everyone else worships him. To his great credit and skill, Jaysen Wright is alternately villainous and outrageously hilarious as Gaston, a role often played as too
cartoonish and one-note. John Scott is a hoot as Gaston's devoted, possibly love-struck, sidekick Le Fou.
The entire town dismisses Belle's father Maurice (Reginald Andre Jackson) as an eccentric "crackpot." When Maurice is imprisoned in the Beast's castle, Belle offers to stay in his place. Riley Brack is, indeed, an imposing presence as the Beast. His gorgeous voice and strong stage presence are his great assests in a role often lost in dour disposition and surly mannerisms.
Lisa Estridge abandons Angela Lansbury's comfy cockney approach and makes Mrs. Potts a more sassy cup of hot tea. The fiery flamboyance that Nicholas Japaul Bernard gives candlestick Lumiere is perfectly contrasted with Jason Weitkamp's more measured, fussy interpretation of Cogsworth the clock. And, of course, Seattle favorite Anne Allgood portrays Madame DelaGrande, an opera diva who is transformed into a women's wardrobe chest! Also look for Richard Gray and Eric Polani Jensen as a dancing beer mug and cheese grater, respectively.
My favorite production number was "Human Again", because it felt so good to be "Home Again" at the 5th Avenue Theatre. The familiar and expected "Disney touches" are all here. But it is the very specific 5th Avenue touches, the artistic and personal commitment to inclusion, diversity, equality, and proper representation in all aspects of production, that make "Beauty & The Beast" an outstanding experience.
Following "Beauty & The Beast", the touring company of "Jersey Boys" plays a limited engagement February 15-20. "The Prom", "The Play That Goes Wrong", "Afterwords", "And So That Happened" (a co-production with ACT Theatre), and "Come From Away" are the other shows in the upcoming season. Please visit www.5thavenue.org for more information.