The smile lasted long after the party involving an estimated 40 friends and family broke up and people went their separate ways.
The Happy 100th Birthday banner still reflected light coming in through the window. She sat at the head of the table with trays of food ready to wrap up for a nice snack later on.
Melba Fitton sat back reflecting on 100 years of life as family and staff at Meadows Place Senior Living leaned in and congratulated her one more time.
It was a good time, and why not? It’s been a good life, filled with memories, some more recent like the Church of Christ people that drop by every Wednesday because she wasn’t able to attend church during the health restriction lockdown during height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of them were in attendance on (June15) for her 100th birthday celebration.
She recalled the house her son Lon Fitton built for her and her husband Ed out on Weaver Road on the Thorp Highway back in 1982. A lot of memories come from those times with family. Those were good times she reflected.
There were also the sweet memories, like the time when she was working as a proof reader for a weekly newspaper. Her responsibility, she recalled, was to identify people from her hometown that were serving in World War II so that the paper could recognize them.
One day she came across Ed Fitton, who was serving on an aircraft carrier. She had known Ed growing up in Fresno, Calif. They had cleaned cabins together when they were both in junior high school.
“I asked my mother if she thought it was OK to write him (on the aircraft carrier),” Melba said, a smile coming to her face.
When he got back, the courtship began. The smile broadened as she recalled the day Ed proposed.
“He asked if I wanted to go for a hike. I loved to go camping and hiking. I still like to do a lot of walking,” she said. “We walked on this trail up into the mountains near Fresno.
“When we got to 10,000 feet (above sea level) he asked me to sit down on this rock. He took this box out of his pocket with the ring and asked if I would wear it. Would I marry him? I’ve never taken it off.”
Ed and Melba Fitton would have been married 75 years on this day. When he passed several years ago, Melba removed his wedding band and wears it with hers to remember the man that brought such joy to her life.
As Melba sat in the community room at the Senior Living Center on Mountain View, she was full of life and laughed as she recalled a college experience.
“One year while I was going to Fresno State, they moved us into one of the guys fraternity houses,” she said. “All of the guys went off to war, so they had this house available.
“Here were all us girls were living in the frat house. They brought in a house mother to keep an eye on us.”
Now she’s working on her next hundred years. She’s active in her church, likes to take walks, visit with family, and occasionally reflect back on a life well lived.