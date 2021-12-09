The Kittitas Valley lost one of the good ones just before Thanksgiving with the passing of longtime Ellensburg resident and retired Daily Record reporter Mike Johnston.
There will be a celebration to a life well lived on Saturday at Mercer Creek Church to remember and honor a man who had the innate ability to make everyone in the room feel like they were the most important person in his life.
He was a husband, a father, and probably most in his element as a grandfather. Those who worked with Mike Johnston knew him as an Old School reporter, a wordsmith with the ability to tell the story with such detail it felt like you knew everything you needed to know when you were done reading.
Former Daily Record managing editor Jeff Robinson called him world-class. “Mike is all inter-galactic. He was as good as there was,” he said.
Former Daily Record sports editor Jon Guddat said Johnston always made him feel like a rock star, always complimentary and a real source of inspiration to a young journalist. “Mike was an old school reporter, before internet, before Twitter or Instagram. Everybody trusted him with their story because he was so meticulous in his attention to detail.”
Johnston was a newsman, coming up when the stories were knocked out on an old Royal typewriter, back when the Associated Press machine in the newsroom used to ring three times when a big story was coming, back when the winds of change were blowing hard and a guy had to work just to keep up.
Johnston left this world at the age of 71, but rather tell the tale of the storyteller, the Daily Record reached out to those he worked with, asking for their favorite Mike Johnston story.
Here are some of the stories about the storyteller who worked at the Ellensburg Daily Record from 1986 until his retirement in 2015.
It seems only right to start off with former assistant editor Matt Carsten’s story of when Johnston retired after nearly 30 years on the job in Ellensburg.
One time his humorous interludes got him sent to the editorial principal’s office, Carstens wrote in the Sept. 29, 2015 article
“I had a funny relationship with the public works director of Kittitas County back then,” Johnston recalled. “We joked a lot when we called each other, and then we got down to the real story when I interviewed him.”
One day, Johnston called up his office and a new secretary answered the phone. Johnston told her who he wanted to talk to, and she asked what it was regarding.
“Tell him it’s about the UFO landing pads in Roslyn that are being built without a building permit,” Johnston said.
Johnston said he could only imagine what the poor woman thought, Carstens wrote, but after she relayed the message, the public works director had a good laugh, and the secretary was less than amused.
“She thought it was serious,” Johnston said. “She got embarrassed, then she got angry, then she called the publisher and told him I was telling lies. The publisher understood it was a joke and told me not to do that again with that lady. Since then I’ve been fairly straight with people.”
Jeff Robinson, former Daily Record managing editor, who is currently the assistant managing editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls.
“He had a pile of paper on his desk, I swear, that was two-and-a-half feet tall. He barely had enough room for anything else, even his keyboard,” Robinson said. “There was one time when the CEO and president of the company were coming to visit and the publisher was really insistent that everybody cleaned up their workspace.
“It was my job to tell Mike he had to get his space presentable. Mike ended up getting the boxes out from under his desk, which were completely full, then getting more boxes for the stuff on top of his desk. There were enough boxes that it filled the back of his Toyota pickup truck. He loaded up all of those boxes and took them home and must have put them in his garage long enough for the president and CEO to come and visit. Then he brought them all back.
“He never threw away a scrap of paper. I’m certain that some of it was 15-20-years-old, but he could find stuff in those piles. Every now and then you’d ask a question for something and he’d say, ‘Oh yea, I have notes on that,’ and within five minutes he’d find it. I don’t even know where you’d start, but he would grab it out of the middle of some pile and bring it over to your desk. It was amazing.”
Joanna Markell, former general manager and managing editor, who is currently the city editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“He always had these bits of paper tucked in his shirt pocket with story ideas or notes. It was fascinating the way he connected with people. I had this amazing opportunity to edit his body of work,” Markell said. “There was a story he did after he retired about a woman that had survived a genocide
“I don’t think he would have been able to do it until he was retired because of the time it took to research it. You could see the path he went down to explore what the subject of the story had been through. I know it was really hard to write it, and listen to some of those interviews. But he really put a human perspective on it. You got to see her journey through his telling of the story.”
Matt Carstens, former Daily Record assistant editor, who’s the owner and trainer at Efficient Fitness.
“The newsroom when I first got there was really fun, and he was a big part of that.” Carstens said. “I remember he’d be pushing deadline and Joanna would say ‘Mike?’ then a few minutes later ‘Mike?’ She really wasn’t asking. He was a great storyteller. Everybody knew him. You’d tell people that you work at the Daily Record and everybody would say, ‘So you know Mike?’ A lot of my clients and I talk about his writing style.
“When I wrote his retirement story, I think he was a little bit uncomfortable being interviewed and talking about himself. It’s weird to be on the other side of the interview. We sat in the conference room for what seemed like hours. I tried my best to tell his story and learn more about him. You spend every day with the guy and you don’t know him intimately as when you sit down and write his story.”
Andy Matarrese, former Daily Record reporter, that is now working for the U.S. Forest Service.
“When you’re sitting in the newsroom, you tend to hear one half of the interview when someone’s on the phone. He was very professional in the way he talked to people, but it seemed more like a Columbo style,” Matarrese said with a laugh. “He had a very unique style, very Mike like.
“He didn’t write folksy, but he could make those personal connections that made it a better story. He was definitely very smart. I remember one time he was working on a story about a local experimental aircraft. It was like a home kit to build an airplane. He comes back into the office and said it looked like a go-kart with wings and you’d never catch him going up in something like that.”
Jon Guddat, former Daily Record sports editor, who is now Mortgage Loan Officer at Umpqua Bank.
“Mike’s desk was legendary. I’m positive that every note he ever took was never thrown away. It was covered head to toe with little sticky notes, bits and pieces of paper, but everything was so important to him. He used to use his garbage can as a file cabinet. Every day at the end of the day before he would leave, he would empty it and lock them in his desk.
“Mike was a living almanac. If you needed to know about somebody, you’d go to Johnston. He knew everything and he was the go-to on everything from city council to county commissioners to personal stories. He knew everybody and everybody knew him. For me personally, he always made feel like a rock star even though I was just a 23-year-old trying to figure things out. He knew that small town stories were important as the people he wrote about and that’s what I remember about him. He made people feel special.”
Nicole Klauss, former Daily Record reporter, who is now the Public Information Officer for the City of Ellensburg.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody spend as much time on the phone as Mike did,” Klauss recalled. “It was because he truly cared. He just didn’t call and get the information and hang up. He would spend his time building relationships. As a young reporter, it was important to see how important relationships were to him.
“He was hard of hearing, so he would hold the phone under the desk and have the conversation. He could hear better that way. By holding it under the desk, he could drown out all the noise and just listen to whoever he was talking to, which I thought was kind of funny. You could hear him, but you’d look over and he wasn’t there. Even after he retired, he was still coming in working on the piles of paper still on his desk because people were afraid to throw it all away.”
Brian Myrick, former Daily Record photographer, who is now the lead photographer at the Idaho Press in Nampa, Idaho.
“It’s hard to think of a favorite because there’s so many. We rode around together a lot doing stories,” Myrick said. “One winter he was riding in my truck and we were in and out. I turned on the seat-heater on the passenger side.
“A couple of minutes later he says is my seat getting warm. I said yeah, I turned the seat-heater on and he said, ‘Oh good, I thought I peed myself.’ ”
Michael Gallagher, Daily Record managing editor
“Newsrooms can be tense places. The job can be a grind mentally and at times on a late Friday afternoon the newsroom would be full of reporters who looked and felt like they’d just lost a decision after a 15-round slugfest.
“It was at moments like this that Mike Johnston with — it’s safe to say — absolutely no encouragement whatsoever would break out his impersonation of Flip Wilson doing his Geraldine character.
“You would not think that an older white man could pull off an impersonation of a Black man impersonating a Black woman, but he would nail it. Reporters, who were not even born when the Flip Wilson show was on TV, would be laughing to the point of tears.
“Also, Mike could do a pretty good Sean Connery. Every time I hear the Bond say “Moneypenny” I think of Mike Johnston.
“I will remember best the laughter and joy that man could bring at the moments it was most needed.”
Mike Johnston passed away on Nov. 23 at the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Community journalism was his niche. He worked from 1974 until 1986 as primary reporter on the weekly newspaper, Chinook Observer, in Long Beach. In 1986 the family moved to Ellensburg where he was the senior writer on the Daily Record staff until his retirement in 2015.
During those years he received state, regional and national awards for published stories and photography. Johnston was especially gifted at writing feature articles as well as covering local government.
As a long-time member of Mercer Creek Church, his service included children’s ministries, welcoming, and assisting those in need in the community. He valued his opportunities to be transparent in small group settings with other men.