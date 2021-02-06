Free tax preparation is once again available to Kittitas County residents through the AARP Tax Aide program, according to a news release from program organizers.
The program has been in operation in the county for over 20 years. Tax preparation will begin March 3. Appointments are required. There are no drop-ins.
To schedule your appointment to have your non-business tax return prepared by IRS certified counselors, call 509-925-2153 after February 15. The program is operated by an all-volunteer team and is funded by the AARP foundation.