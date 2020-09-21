The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kittitas County decreased at the end of last week, but rate of new cases continues to push the county above the goal set by the state for counties in Phase 3 of recovery, according to statistics kept by the Kittitas County Public Health Department and the state Department of Health.
Between Sept. 17 and 18, the number of active Kittitas County COVID-19 cases decreased from 28 to 26. During that span, five cases went from active to recovered, and three new confirmed cases were added, according to the Kittitas Community Impact Dashboard.
According to the Washington State Coronavirus Response website, the county’s rate per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases was 42.0 as of Friday afternoon, an increase from the previously recorded rate of 36.5. The state goal for counties in Phase 3 is 25 per 100,000.
The county’s percent of positive cases over the past week is 16%. The state goal for counties in Phase 3 is 2%.
The county continues to meet the metric for licensed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — no COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 counts as of 3:30 p.m., Sept. 18 are: 516 confirmed cases; 181 pending tests; 6,712 tested negative; 468 recovered; and 22 deaths.