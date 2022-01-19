Brian Kertson Ph.D. with cougar kittens. Kertson will present a Zoom program on Jan. 27 for the Kittitas County Audubon Society. TOP: A cougar is pictured in the Yakima River canyon south of Ellensburg in February 2017.
A cougar is pictured in the Yakima River canyon south of Ellensburg in February 2017.
Contributed/Jeff Bixler
Courtesy Kittitas County Audobon Society
A cougar is captured on a wildlife camera in the Manastash area west of Ellensburg in this 2019 photo.
Contributed/WDFW
The cougar is one of the most adaptable and successful large carnivores on the planet. With a range that extends from northern British Columbia to the southern tip of South America, cougars inhabit a diverse array of ecosystems, including those with an extensive human presence.
Join Kittitas Audubon Society for the January Zoom program on this relevant topic. The program is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27. The Zoom link can be accessed by emailing a request to kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com.
Brian Kertson is a wildlife research scientist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responsible for conducting carnivore investigations. In his role as the agency’s principal carnivore researcher, Kertson has led studies of cougar wildland-urban ecology in Western Washington and the predator-prey dynamics of cougars, wolves, and their ungulate prey in managed landscapes of Eastern Washington.
In Washington, cougars employ their trademark adaptability in both wild and developed landscapes to fulfill their role as an apex predator, sometimes close to people. WDFW carnivore research scientist, Kertson, will present a fascinating look into the ecology and behavior of cougars in an increasingly urban world. You will learn how Washington’s cougars navigate both wildlands and residential development; what they eat, how their populations function, how they compete with other large carnivores, how much time they spend close to people, and tips for coexistence where you live and play.
Kertson has more than 20 years of cougar field research experience and holds B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Forest Resources (Wildlife Science) from the University of Washington where he is also an affiliate assistant professor in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences working with graduate students on a variety of carnivore research projects throughout Washington.