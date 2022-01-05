Support Local Journalism


Due to a staffing shortage at the city of Ellensburg Animal Control Shelter (ACO) there will be some temporary adjustments to services, according to a news release from the Ellensburg Police Department.

All in-person services will be by appointment only (509-962-7246) Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The shelter will not be accepting the owner surrender of animals, or strays during this temporary period of operation. Animal licensing will be submitted online (https://ellensburg.sheltertrack.com/Public/Home).

Licensing may be handled via traditional mail or by appointment. The available ACO staff will continue providing for animals currently in the shelter as well as responding to animal bite complaints and impounds as needed. Police officials thank the public for their patience and understanding, and will update on the availability of ACO services as they change.

