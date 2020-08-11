COVID-19 patients in Kittitas County now have a supplementary option to receive certain types of care while they fight the virus.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team has partnered with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, KVH Hospice, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services and local long-term care facilities to develop and set up an Alternate Care Facility (ACF) comprising 14 rooms within Pacifica Senior Living in Ellensburg. According to a press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the decision was made to provide an additional level of support for patients that are working to beat the virus. The release stated that the facility will be managed by the Incident Management Team.
According to the release, an alternate care facility is a location that provides non-acute care, or medical services for patients outside of the traditional hospital setting. An example of non-acute care is a patient who would need an intravenous fluid, while not requiring intensive care. The release continued by saying that the ACF expands the continuum of care for COVID-positive and recovering patients within the community.
KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said the primary function of an ACF is to provide services that can aid in emergency response protocol while lessening the potential burden on hospital capacity, although she said there are no current concerns about capacity at KVH.
“This is a little bit different in that we’re monitoring this very closely,” she said. “The fact that we have outbreaks in long-term care facilities and a higher case count, the partners got together and said, ‘Let’s do this now.’”
Knutson said the benefit from the ACF is that it helps provide care for a patient who doesn’t have the ability to receive care at home, but doesn’t necessarily need the level of support provided in a traditional hospital setting. She said the hospital and county participate in a regional emergency response partnership that provides them with the ability to set up an ACF in various locations, and that the setting in a long-term care facility like Pacifica made sense due to the fact that there were already patients at the facility who were fighting the virus.
“The comfort and care of the patient is our utmost concern, and patient care doesn’t just happen in a hospital,” KVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin said in the press release. “By creating this ACF, we can honor the wishes of patients who do not wish to be transferred to a hospital by keeping them in a familiar environment while providing the social and medical care they require. This is an effort with multiple partners who have worked and trained together for years.”
Martin will be acting as the medical director of the ACF. In the release, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said the ability of the organizations to come together to create the ACF is an example of how the strong partnerships of those agencies enhance their ability to serve the community’s residents.
“The ACF will be in place as long as there is a need to provide this additional patient support in response to COVID-19,” Larson said.