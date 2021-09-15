An unusual song: Yellow-headed blackbird provides distinctive sound track By Kittitas Audubon Sep 15, 2021 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The yellow-headed blackbird has one of the more unusual songs of the summer. Courtesy of Kittitas Audubon Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s August, on a hot, sunny day, you find yourself out boating at Moses Lake, the Potholes, or any of the various marsh areas around here. It’s a quiet morning near a shore filled with tule grass and cat-tails, and suddenly you hear a strange, deep creaking sound.Was that a very old, sick bullfrog, or the soft rasping of a chain saw that won’t quite start? You’re hearing the very unusual “song” of a yellow-headed blackbird, one that he produces with much apparent effort.This bird is not too common in our valley, but you will find them wherever a good patch of tules and cattails are present, as this is their preferred home.The yellow-headed blackbird male is a striking fellow, with a bright yellow head and chest, a black body and a large white patch on the wing. His mate is a fairly uniform brown color, with some creamy yellow on the chest. They are larger than their more common cousins, the red-winged blackbirds. Even though both of these birds like wetland habitats, the yellow-headed blackbird is much more specific to places with cattails and deeper water, and will aggressively work to keep the red-wings out of these preferred areas. Their nest is woven grass, fastened to reeds of tule grass or cattail above the water, and they produce 3-5 greenish-white eggs blotched with brown. Food is a mixture of insects and various seeds.Even though the yellow-heads are picky about their habitat during nesting, all of this is forgotten when they migrate south for the winter, often to protected wetland draws of southern Arizona and northern Mexico. Once there, they freely congregate in large groups with their cousins the red-wings, as well as with other marsh birds and another close relation, the Meadowlark.To learn more about our birds of Kittitas County, check out the Audubon website at KittitasAudubon.org, or meetings, which are held on the third Thursday of every month except summer. We are starting up again in September, and all are invited on at 7 p.m., Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blackbird Cattail Ornithology Botany Zoology Food Chest Bird Wing Tule Male Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter