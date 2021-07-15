The Ellensburg Planning Commission is holding a public hearing this evening to consider the annexation of four parcels of land located at 805 Anderson Road.
The hearing is at 5:45 p.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom.
Based on the planning commission’s recommendation, the Ellensburg City Council will schedule a public hearing to formally consider and act upon the proposed annexation.
In conjunction with the annexation, the land would simultaneously be adopted under the Light Industrial zone. According to information posted by the city, the parcels are bordered by city limits on the north and west sides, property which is zoned Light Industrial. Land to the south and east is unincorporated property, and is zoned by Kittitas County as Industrial.
According to city documents, on June 22 the Kittitas Assessor determined the petition for annexation to be sufficient with regard to legal description and corresponding owner of record. The land is owned by Mark Anderson.