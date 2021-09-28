Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bill and Rhoda Barber of Ellensurg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11.

Rhoda is a retired piano teacher and church organist and Bill is a retired Department of Natural Resources research forester. The anniversary celebration was held at Paradise Lodge, at Mount Rainier.

The couples children are James Barber (Mount Vernon) and Mary Gossler (Gig Harbor). They have two grandchildren.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.