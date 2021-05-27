For the third consecutive year, the Central Washington University Foundation has received a commitment from anonymous benefactors to provide student loan debt relief to a graduate from the classes of 2018-2021 who is pursuing a career in education within Kittitas County, according to a news release from the foundation
Preference for the award will be given to those who:
• Have a degree in education from CWU.
• Desire to be a full-time teacher in Kittitas County for career.
• Are first in their immediate family to earn a college degree.
You must submit an application and essay by June 30, to be eligible for the award. A CWU committee will select a pool of applicants to be interviewed for the final selection of the award recipient. Visitcwu.edu/scholarships/debt-relieffor more information and to apply.