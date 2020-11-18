An agreement has been reached between the APOYO food and clothing bank and Central Washington University. APOYO will remain in its building on Central Washington University campus for another two years.
CWU’s Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity, Delores Cleary stated in a news release the university’s relationship with APOYO (Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach) provides them with opportunities for students, such as internships, research projects and guest lectures by APOYO faculty.
Patricia and Phillip Garrison, founders of APOYO stated, in a different news release, “We are delighted that the CWU administration has been willing to collaborate with us in this time of crisis. While our primary goal has always been to feed hungry people, we remain firmly committed to sharing with Central students and faculty our experience and our ties to the ethnic minority community. We believe that bringing these groups together will benefit and enrich the lives both of our clients and the university. We especially want to thank Provost Michelle DenBeste, Daniel Beck, Hope Amason, Susan Kaspari, Gene Shoda, and all of the Central faculty, department chairs, and staff who have shared our vision and worked to make it a reality.”
This agreement appears to be a temporary solution for APOYO, as Cleary stated the memorandum of understanding allows APOYO to remain on campus “until it can find a permanent home.”
Both APOYO and CWU will fund repairs to the current building. CWU will be providing $20,000, with APOYO providing another $5,000. CWU will also provide the food bank with power, heating, water/sewage, garbage collection and provide “available surplus furniture.”
“APOYO understands that the need for compassionate, culturally aware community service is intensifying and we are happy to be supported in our work to meet that need,” APOYO’s Executive Director, Stefanie Wickstrom said in their press release.
APOYO stated it is already searching for a new facility to house them for when this agreement has expired. It stated it is welcoming “partners, innovators and funding support as plans continue to develop.”