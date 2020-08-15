As the Aug. 31 eviction date near, APOYO Food bank organizers are continuing exploratory conversations with Central Washington University senior administrators, faculty, students, and the greater community, according to a news release from APOYO.
APOYO (Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach) is currently located in a CWU-owned building at 1320 E. 18th Avenue. It also acts as a community center.
APOYO Food Bank, the recipient of the 2019 Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award, has had a home on the CWU campus for nearly 20 years, and was based in the Ellensburg area several years prior to the move to CWU.
During the CWU Board of Trustees meeting on July 23, a letter signed by CWU department chairs was presented in support of extending APOYO’s presence on the CWU campus, citing APOYO’s operations that promote the university’s core mission and themes of teaching and learning, inclusiveness and diversity, public service, and community engagement.
The chairs asked that CWU continue its institutional relationship with APOYO, does not evict APOYO at the end of August 2020, and maintains discussions regarding challenges and potential collaborations between CWU and APOYO in faculty and student arenas during this coming academic year.
Ron Erickson, CWU Board of Trustees Chair, responded that there was empathy, compassion, and desire at the board level, “…to make this work.” He also said that, “We’re going to keep paying attention to this; you have our commitment to that.”
During this same meeting, CWU President James Gaudino affirmed that, saying, “We continue to support APOYO in student and faculty engagement,” mentioning that the physical structure where APOYO is housed is a key issue.
Gaudino pledged ongoing conversations between CWU senior leadership and APOYO leadership. Edgar Espino, CWU Associated Students Director of Governmental Affairs, reported on a resolution approved by CWU Student Government that supports retaining APOYO on the CWU campus.
Recently, CWU senior administrators and APOYO leaders were on site at APOYO during food distributions, discussing program operations and touring the facility.
The Working Group will continue to meet as alternate APOYO site plans are on the table. To learn more about APOYO, its services and history, and to help its funding, please visit: http://www.apoyofoodbank.org/