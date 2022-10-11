Wheel Line cider will continue to accept apples through October for its community cider, inviting community members to donate apples to support local organizations.
Participation in the Rodeo City Community Cider Project is open to anyone. Local farms with excess apples, or anyone with an apple tree, can drop off ripe apples in any quantity through October. Wheel Line Cidery is located at 15730 Upper Badger Pocket Road. Participants can visit the cidery, turn right at the driveway and drop apples in the large bin at the top from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call (509) 899-2427 to schedule an appointment.
Wheel Line Cider is a community-driven family-owned cider business in Kittitas County, producing dry, crisp ciders crafted from estate heritage apples. Recently, Wheel Line launched a collaborative community project, called Rodeo City Cider, in which a special cider is crafted from donated apples across Kittitas County.
In celebration of this cider, Wheel Line donates $2,500 to a different community organization every year. Last year the recipient was Kittitas County CattleWomen for its Women in Ag Scholarship Fund, and this year it is the Trellis Center, a nonprofit organization in Ellensburg that fosters a sense of purpose and belonging in teens and adults with developmental disabilities.
Community is very important to Wheel Line; part of the company mission is to create and nurture meaningful relationships within communities, and to collaborate with local businesses, farmers, educators and artisans. This project is a way to bring together individuals and entities from around the valley and a fun way for anyone with apples to be a part of giving back to the community.
Cider maker Nate Lambert will artfully blend the donated apples into a tasty cider, unique every year with the flavors of the apples received, and it will be available for purchase in spring of 2023.
General information about Wheel Line Cider can be found at www.wheellinecider.com, or on social media @wheellinecider.