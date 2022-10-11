Apples

This year’s Rodeo City Community Cider Project will support the Trellis Center.

Wheel Line cider will continue to accept apples through October for its community cider, inviting community members to donate apples to support local organizations.

Participation in the Rodeo City Community Cider Project is open to anyone. Local farms with excess apples, or anyone with an apple tree, can drop off ripe apples in any quantity through October. Wheel Line Cidery is located at 15730 Upper Badger Pocket Road. Participants can visit the cidery, turn right at the driveway and drop apples in the large bin at the top from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call (509) 899-2427 to schedule an appointment.

