The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting a Flood Control Zone District rate payer from Commissioner District 2 to serve on a Citizen Advisory Board to the Flood Control Zone District, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
In 2012, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners formed the county-wide Flood Control Zone District (“FCZD”). The FCZD funds and implements flood-reduction projects and programs. The FCZD Advisory Committee prioritizes projects, recommends an annual budget and six-year capital project improvement plan, and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
Those who wish to be considered for the Advisory Committee should complete an application. Applications are available at the Kittitas County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Office — Room 108, by download at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/boards/default.aspx, or by emailing your request to the BOCC@co.kittitas.wa.us
The application deadline to be considered for appointment to the Flood Control Zone District Advisory Committee is at 5 p.m. Feb. 12.