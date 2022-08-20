Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications from people interested in participating in Leadership Ellensburg, according to a news release from the chamber.

Leadership Kittitas County is a seven-month exploration program put on by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. The program allows people from around the county to learn about the inner workings of law and justice, history, economics and business, government, social services, education, arts, recreation and natural resources within Kittitas County.

Tags

Recommended for you