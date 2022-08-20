The Kittitas Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications from people interested in participating in Leadership Ellensburg, according to a news release from the chamber.
Leadership Kittitas County is a seven-month exploration program put on by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. The program allows people from around the county to learn about the inner workings of law and justice, history, economics and business, government, social services, education, arts, recreation and natural resources within Kittitas County.
Leadership classes are able to visit offices in the county frequently not open to the public, have exclusive meetings with community leaders and top business people, and have conversations about policy and our communities’ future. Participants within the program unite in a common desire to improve Kittitas County.
Many friendships and connections have been forged among past participants. Over 400 people have completed the program since 1995. Alumni include local elected officials, state representatives, judges, Central Washington University administrators and people in nearly every industry within Kittitas County.
Classes take place on the second Friday of every month from October to April. To apply for this program, go to chamber’s website. If you have any further questions, contact the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Chamber Outreach & Economic Advancement, Darby Grimes or call the chamber office at (509) 925-2002.