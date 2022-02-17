James Donaldson was appointed by the Kittitas County Commissioners to the Kittitas County Board of Health on Feb. 1, according to a press release from Kittitas County
Donaldson graduated from Washington State University and went on to play in the National Basketball Association including the Seattle Sonics. He has a broad range of experience from business owner to board member. He is currently a board member of MENTOR Washington, which promotes supportive relationships for youth to lead happy and successful lives.
“I enjoy working to better the health of my community, so I am excited to join the board,” Donaldson said. “My personal goal is to become a behavioral health specialist and I hope my openness about behavioral health will improve the well being of those in need.”
Donaldson toured KCPHD and meet with staff on Feb. 8.
“We are pleased to have James Donaldson join the board of health,” said public health Director Tristen Lamb.
Per House Bill 1152, Kittitas County changed the composition of its local board to include members who are not elected officials. Recruitment for this most recent opening was for a consumer of public health and/or someone who has faced health inequities. Recruitment started at the end of 2021.
Members of the Kittitas County Board of Health (BOH) are appointed and hold a three-year term. More information can be found about the BOH at www.co.kittitas.wa.us via the KCPHD website. Meetings are held once a month and are open to the public.The next Board of Health meeting will be February 17. Meeting information will be posted via the county website via the Board of Commissioners Office page under Boards, Committees.