COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available now for those who qualify and haven’t received their shots yet.
According to a press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in phase 1B, tier 1 can sign up for appointments using SignUpGenius on the Kittitas County incident website. You must be eligible for 1A or 1B, Tier 1 to sign up for appointments. Because of vaccine holding requirements, the release said the county continues to utilize Moderna vaccines in Cle Elum and Pfizer vaccines in Ellensburg.
On Feb. 27, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is unlike Moderna and Pfizer in how it was designed in that it only requires one shot to administer.
“What Johnson and Johnson studied is different than what Moderna and Pfizer studied, so we cannot do a straight comparison with this newly authorized vaccine” Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “Johnson and Johnson is another tool in the fight against COVID-19 with the benefit of requiring only one shot.”
According to the release, Kittitas County will request the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is available via the state.
“The Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to pursue additional supply of vaccine,” the release said. “The IMT also continues to have the wait list available in order to prepare for when the state allows for the vaccination of the next tier within 1B.”
The wait list is open and available to those populations who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines before the general public. Residents who are in phase 1B but in the additional tiers are encouraged in the release to sign up for the wait list now. Those who are currently on the wait list and are able to schedule an appointment are asked in the release to remove themselves from the wait list.
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.