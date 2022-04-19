Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


April 13

n Joanna Rumble and Kent Rumble of Ellensburg, a girl, Asia Story Rumble, 8 pounds, 1 ounce

April 11

n Emily King Teske and Ben Paul Teske of Ellensburg, a boy, Maximus Paul Teske, 8 pounds, 14 ounces

Tags

Recommended for you