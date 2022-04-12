Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Social justice parenting: how to raise compassionate, anti-racist, justice-minded kids in an unjust world,” by Dr. Traci Baxley. Harper Wave, c2021.

n “Social Security, Medicare & government pensions: get the most out of your retirement & medical benefits,” by Attorney Joseph L. Matthews. Nolo, c2021.

n “Speak, silence: in search of W.G. Sebald,” by Carole Angier. Bloomsbury Circus, c2021.

n “Speaking of race: why everybody needs to talk about racism — and how to do it,” by Celeste Headlee. Harper Wave, c2021.

n “Spot weather forecast: a fire liturgy,” by Kevin Goodan. Alice James Books, c2021.

n “Stranger care: a memoir of loving what isn’t ours,” by Sarah Sentilles. Random House, c2021.

n “A summer place: living by the sea,” by Tricia Foley. Rizzoli, c2021.

n “Tarot for change: using the cards for self-care, acceptance, and growth,” by Jessica Dore. Penguin Life, c2021.

n “A thousand trails home: living with caribou,” by Seth Kantner. Mountaineers Books, c2021.

n “The 3 Ms of fearless digital parenting: proven tools to help you raise smart and savvy online kids,” by Carrie Rogers-Whitehead. Skyhorse Publishing, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you