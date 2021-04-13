April 13-19 birthdays Apr 13, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 13Tyler Rabanal BryantEvelyn Cichowski Dylan CottrellNick GigsteadKate UrionDan KiviBen WoodApril 14April ContrattoPatty HousleyCharity PascoCole TiptonBarb ThompsonApril 15Megan MarshKathy StrandApril StreetJohn SperlineNorman WoodsApril 16 Cara DunlopRachel HoffmanTracy JenksKatie JohnsonJack SanbornHanne SautterJacob Tucker-LandonApril 17Alexandra GleedEmily HarrisSheila LibbyBlanch PeirceMargie SherardSiri VasseurBetty ArnoldApril 18Jasmine LaurenceMatthew WollenMichael DerreyApril 19Kelsie Kjorsvik Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg native makes necessary life changes to stop and stay stoppedKittitas County poised to remain in Phase 3 of state reopening plan after Friday announcement from Gov. InsleeLocal landmark realizes new identify in public serviceNew Ellensburg city manager feels she's a good match for the job'This is our Super Bowl’: CWU football excited to shake off rust against MontanaVolunteer organization RSVP in need of new sponsorKittitas County records 29th COVID-19 deathApril 12 blotter: Flashlights stolenKittitas County Youth Award winners namedCWU All-American RB Roots to transfer, will not play against Montana Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter