Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “Burning questions: essays and occasional pieces 2004-2021,” by Margaret Atwood. Doubleday, c2022.
n “Lost & found: a memoir,” by Kathryn Schulz. Random House, c2022.
n “The next civil war: dispatches from the American future,” by Stephen Marche. Avid Reader Press, c2022.
n “Poor Richard’s women: Deborah Read Franklin and the other women behind the Founding Father,” by Nancy Rubin Stuart. Beacon Press, c2022.
n “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: the extraordinary story of the founding mothers of NPR,” by Lisa Napoli. Abrams Press, c2021.
n “To my beloveds: letters on faith, race, loss, and radical hope,” by Jennifer Bailey. Chalice Press, c2021.
“Twice forgotten: African Americans and the Korean War, an oral history,” by David P. Cline. The University of North Carolina Press, c2021.
“Wake: the hidden history of women-led slave revolts,” by Rebecca Hall. Simon & Schuster, c2021.
“What my bones know: a memoir of healing from complex trauma,” by Stephanie Foo. Ballantine Group, c2022.
“When Harry met Minnie: a true story of love and friendship,” by Martha Teichner. Celadon Books, c2021.
