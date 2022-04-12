Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


April 8

n Jessica Davis and Anthony Davis of Ellensburg, a girl, Yui Verna Davis, 6 pounds, 13 ounces

April 2

n Carly Huggins and John Allen Pearson Sr. of Cle Elum, a boy, John Allen Pearson II, 7 pounds, 13 ounces

Tags

Recommended for you