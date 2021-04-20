Support Local Journalism


April 20

Mary Jane Bowers

Jeff Brown

Karen Cook

Shelby Davis

Mike Van Epps

Logan Leaton

Bob “Stormy” Storms

Elijah Robert White

Kathy Wing

April 21

Judy Rentz Freder

Brinn Hake

Andy Hickman

Chloe Laurence

Helen Martin

Harper Blackburn

April 22

Shane Blackburn

Sarah DeVries

Shirley Fisher

Mike Foy

Hanna Hull

Lori Jennings

Derek Knaus

Stefanie Parker

Justin Pittman

Leah Satnik

Aubrey Marie Smith

Carson Randolph Smith

Sam Stehle

April 23

Rosetta Bare

Chris Burfeind

Amber Haynes

Brooke Henderson

Chris Kelsey

Elizabeth May

Roger Satnik

Neetu Singh

Helen Smith

Barry Tucker

Hilda Zimmerman

Grant Loen

Mara Fusfield

April 24

Lee Akker

Linda Barnett

Robert L. Gapen Sr.

Susan Harrel

Dave Hosmer

Bob Kelly

Gavin Wing

Evan Lincoln

April 25

Karen Burkley

Zayden Crankovich

Zoey Tyler Crankovich

Sarah Foy

Jaslynn Pryor

April 26

Ivan Alderson

Piper Bazemore

Molly Brown

Karen Henderson

Wendy Hinckle

Meghan Kopczynski

Loanna Langton

Colby Thomas Morris

