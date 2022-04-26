Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Strength and conditioning for mixed martial arts: a practical guide for the busy athlete,” by Will Peveler. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “The sum of us: what racism costs everyone and how we can prosper together,” by Heather McGhee. One World, c2021.

n “Tarot for change: using the cards for self-care, acceptance, and growth,” by Jessica Dore. Penguin Life, c2021.

n “This is ear hustle: unflinching stories of everyday prison life,” by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods. Crown, c2021.

n “To rescue the republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the fragile Union, and the crisis of 1876,” by Bret Baier. Custom House, c2021.

n “The twelve monotasks: do one thing at a time to do everything better,” by Thatcher Wine. Little, Brown Spark, c2021.

n “The ultimate guide to the witch’s wheel of the year: rituals, spells & practices for magical sabbats, holidays & celebrations, Anjou Kiernan. Fair Winds, c2021.

n “V&A sourcebook of pattern & ornament,” by Amelia Calver. Thames & Hudson in association with the Victoria and Albert Museum, c2021.

n “Victim F: from crime victims to suspects to survivors,” by Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn with Nicole Weisensee Egan. Berkley, c2021.

n “Wait, I’m working with who?!?: the essential guide to dealing with difficult coworkers, annoying managers, and other toxic personalities,” by Peter Economy. Career Press, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you