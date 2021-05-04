April 30-May 1 birth announcements May 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 1n Michelle Rahn and Devin McCarthy, a boy, Emmet Douglas McCarthy, 6 pounds, 11 ounces April 30n Joellé Dickerson and Andre Dickerson, a boy, Kingston Andre Dickerson, 9 pounds, 9 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andre Dickerson Devin Mccarthy Douglas Mccarthy Michelle Rahn Kingston Birth Announcement Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesJust 15-years-old, the sky is the limit for Olivia AndersonWork in progress: Ellensburg Rodeo Board plans for 2021 eventEllensburg church works to install community labyrinthApril 28 blotter: A woman with whiskey comes knockingEllensburg Farmers Market opens on Saturday with same guidelines as last yearMore than 100 ropers set to compete at 5 HeaderEllensburg High School modifies scheduleMay 3 blotter: Chickens damaging a yard'The 52-Year War in Vietnam' radio series gives veterans a voiceLooking Back: Cle Elum plans for urban growth area Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter