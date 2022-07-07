Kittitas County Sheriff deputies investigating thefts from the Airport Safe Storage facility, 700 Falcon Road, on July 5 recovered a stolen U-Haul truck, a utility trailer, and three stolen travel trailers, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Working with Ellensburg Police officers, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the thefts.
Just before noon on July 5, deputies received a 911 call from the manager at Airport Safe Storage who advised a male subject had just stolen a utility trailer from the facility. The owner of the trailer arrived a short time later and confirmed nobody had permission to take his trailer and it was listed as stolen.
According to the sheriffs report, bout an hour later, a deputy located the stolen trailer and a stolen U-haul pickup parked in the RV parking area of the Kittitas County Fairgrounds. Adjacent to the stolen truck and trailer was a travel trailer with an open door, also found to be stolen and occupied by the suspect, 40-year-old local resident Vincent Lane. Deputies and officers from the Ellensburg Police Department took Lane into custody without incident.
Deputies contacted the registered owners of two additional trailers on site and found they too had been stolen. Additional investigation shows Lane on video allegedly stealing the three travel trailers (as well as the utility trailer reported on July 5) in the stolen U-haul truck. Lane was transported to the jail where he was booked on four counts of first-degree theft, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Items inside one of the travel trailers did not belong to the owners and are also believed to be stolen, according to the sheriff’s report. The suspect is also seen on surveillance video at the storage units moving items inside a storage unit, which he rented from a self-serve kiosk on site. The investigation into these items is ongoing. The total number of victims is unknown. Tenants of Airport Safe Storage are encouraged to check their units to make sure they are not missing anything. If they find any items missing, please contact the sheriff's office and reference case number S22- 08097.
Sheriff Clay Myers expressed appreciation for the observations and prompt reporting made by the storage unit manager and the diligent investigation conducted by the deputies and officers stating,
“This is one of the many benefits of interagency cooperation and community relationships,” Myers said.