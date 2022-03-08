Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Dustin Lindelof of Thorp on numerous charges including identity and vehicle theft Friday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
On March 4, the owner of a Honda Fit stolen from Maple Valley told Kittitas County deputies that the person suspected of stealing it might be on Sisters Road in Thorp. Deputies went there and found the stolen Fit, occupied by Lindelof. While arresting Lindelof for possession of the stolen car, they noticed a package from an Upper County address on the front seat of the stolen car. The address on the package was in the area of several reported mail thefts earlier that same day. Deputies called the owner of the package, who confirmed it was stolen. The Honda was impounded for a search warrant.
A search of the Fit located stolen mail from 12 Upper County residences along with numerous washed checks and stolen ID’s. Lindelof was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen mail and financial fraud.
Deputies are continuing to follow up on this investigation, tracking down recovered property and evidence. So far 30 victims have been identified. If you believe you have information or may have been a victim yourself, call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and leave your information for Deputy Nick Burson reference case number S22-03004.