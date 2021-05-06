Sudden and violent change, often beyond control, can produce equally explosive reactions. In their Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition, Tèa Green explores the effects that change and a negative environment has on the mental state of those going through traumatic events, be it familial relations, the current political climate, or struggles with identity.
Their upcoming exhibit, Volatile, will be open to the public May 10 -14 in Gallery 231 at Central Washington University. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission, according to a news release from CWU.
“I only really knew I had trauma once I moved out and on my own,” Green said, “Now that I was alone, I had to really understand why I was reacting so harshly to change, and struggling to get by day to day. My work is observant and critical of things that are happening to me, it helps me understand more about myself and the world around me.”
By documenting areas of stress around Green, recounting conversations and dreams, and critiquing Green’s present self, they hope to overcome depressive feelings and the frequent lack of control that frustrates them in their life. Their present self is directly involved in their work by juxtaposing positive imagery with dark and contemplative text; through mark-making, omitting or obscuring figures and using vibrant colors.
Gallery 231 is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Note that all CWU safety protocols will be in place, including the use of face coverings.
You may see more of Green’s work at www.teagreenart1.wixsite.com/mysite. They can also be found on Instagram @teagreen.art.