The Ellensburg Arts Commission is accepting proposals from to serve as the Poet Laureate.

It is a one-year service position with an option for renewal to contribute to the growth of poetry in the community, make poetry more accessible, and promote the rich and diverse cultures of poetry in Ellensburg.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in Kittitas County. They must possess public presentation skills, have evidence of poetic achievement, be committed to awareness-raising of poetry,

The deadline is midnight on Feb. 15.

Review the application online. Completed application packets should be saved as a single .pdf file and submitted via e-mail to Josephine Camarillo, the Ellensburg Art Commission contact, subject line: Poet Laureate Application at ellensburgarts@ci.ellensburg.wa.us.

In order to be considered, application packets must be received by midnight Feb. 15. Incomplete and late submissions will be deemed ineligible and will not be considered.

