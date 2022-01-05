Arts Commission accepting proposals from to serve as the Poet Laureate By STAFF REPORT Rodney Harwood Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Arts Commission is accepting proposals from to serve as the Poet Laureate.It is a one-year service position with an option for renewal to contribute to the growth of poetry in the community, make poetry more accessible, and promote the rich and diverse cultures of poetry in Ellensburg.Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in Kittitas County. They must possess public presentation skills, have evidence of poetic achievement, be committed to awareness-raising of poetry, The deadline is midnight on Feb. 15.Review the application online. Completed application packets should be saved as a single .pdf file and submitted via e-mail to Josephine Camarillo, the Ellensburg Art Commission contact, subject line: Poet Laureate Application at ellensburgarts@ci.ellensburg.wa.us.In order to be considered, application packets must be received by midnight Feb. 15. Incomplete and late submissions will be deemed ineligible and will not be considered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter