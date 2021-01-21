The Ellensburg Public Library was one of 11 public libraries across the state that was allowed to remain open to the public, but all that has changed with the latest closure announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office on Wednesday.
The governor’s office announced all libraries will be closed to public access as of 6 p.m. on Monday. The Ellensburg Public Library will be offering curbside service and virtual reference, but access to the building for limited browsing will no longer be available.
“It’s extremely disheartening. We’ve been open and doing fine with our safety protocols, but with the reorganization of our region (South Central), we’re back to being closed under Phase 1,” library director Josephine Camarillo said. “I have no idea when we’ll be able to open our doors again to the public.
“But we will begin offering curbside service and virtual reference. Our library staff will try it’s best to improve our curbside service and help our patrons as best we can.”
The new order out of the governor’s office means that all libraries across the state, including the 11 that met the criteria to remain open, will be closed to public access. In Ellensburg, patrons can order online or call library staff to order items.
With weather conditions being a factor, they won’t place orders on tables in front of the library as in previous months. But patrons can enter the lobby for pickups and returns.
“Online orders are quicker, but if people want to call us well get their orders as fast as we can,” Camarillo said. “The return boxes in the front and back will be available to bring items back. Tax forms will still be available and will be located near our Ruby Street door.”