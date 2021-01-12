Because it requires old-growth forest, the northern spotted owl has been at the center of fierce controversy in the Pacific Northwest. The owl itself seems anything but fierce: it has a gentle look, and it preys mostly on small mammals inside the forest.
Join Kittitas Audubon Society for its virtual Zoom monthly program at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21. Everyone is welcome. If you’d like to attend, email kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com and a link will be sent to you for the program.
Ashlee Mikkelsen grew up in Wenatchee and received her Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Montana in 2013. For the past five years she has been working on the Northern Spotted Owl population monitoring project. The goal of this project is to monitor spotted owls to estimate demographic parameters and population sizes as part of the Northwest Forest Plan. In 2018 Mikkelsen began work on a Master’s of Science degree at Oregon State University on physiological stress patterns in juvenile Northern Spotted Owls and the effects it may have on population demographics.
Mikkelsen will be discussing the long history of the Northern Spotted Owl monitoring effort, the status of owls in the Cle Elum district, as well as the current threats to our local population and future directions of spotted owl management.