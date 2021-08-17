Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “The blue wonder: why the sea glows, fish sing, and other astonishing insights from the ocean,” by Frauke Bagusche. Greystone Books, c2021.

n “Christians against Christianity: how right-wing Evangelicals are destroying our nation and our faith,” by Obery M. Hendricks, Jr. Beacon Press, c2021.

n “Forget the Alamo: the rise and fall of an American myth,” by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, and Jason Stanford. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “Geniuses at war: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and the dawn of the digital age,” by David A. Price. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “Hiking Washington’s history,” by Judy Bentley & Craig Romano. University of Washington Press, c2021.

n “Islands of abandonment: nature rebounding in the post-human landscape,” by Cal Flyn. Viking, c2021.

n “Learning to pray: a guide for everyone,” by James Martin, SJ. HarperOne, c2021.

n “My remarkable journey: a memoir,” by Katherine Johnson. Amistad, c2021.

n “The natural mother of the child: a memoir of nonbinary parenthood,” by Krys Malcolm Belc. Counterpoint, c2021.

n “The plague year: America in the time of COVID,” by Lawrence Wright. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

