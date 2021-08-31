Support Local Journalism


Aug. 27

n Lindsey Packard Callahan and Regan Callahan of Royal City, a girl, Michele Rose Callahan, 7 pounds, 9 ounces

n Carryn Morgan Nott and Joshua Dennis Arnold of Yakima, a boy, Samson Elijah Michael Edinger, 7 pounds, 3 ounces

Aug. 23

n Sareena Wallace and Zach Wallace of Ellensburg, a boy, Walker Scott Wallace, 7 pounds, 3 ounces

