Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a,m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a,m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Also a poet: Frank O'Hara, my father, and me,” by Ada Calhoun. Grove Press, c2022.
“The Bomber Mafia: a dream, a temptation, and the longest night of the second World War,” by Malcolm Gladwell. Back Bay Books, Little, Brown and Company, c2022.
“Cults: inside the world's most notorious groups and understanding the people who joined them,” by Parcast's Max Cutler with Kevin Conley. Gallery Books, c2022.
“In the houses of their dead: the Lincolns, the Booths, and the spirits,” by Terry Alford. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2022.
“Leadership: six studies in world strategy,” by Henry Kissinger. Penguin Press, c2022.
“Manhattan cult story: my unbelievable true story of sex, crimes, chaos, and survival,” by Spencer Schneider. Arcade Publishing, c2022.
“Riding the lightning: a year in the life of a New York City paramedic,” by Anthony Almojera. Mariner Books, c2022.
“The school that escaped the Nazis: the true story of the schoolteacher who defied Hitler,” by Deborah Cadbury. Public Affairs, c2022.
“The trial of Julian Assange: a story of persecution,” by Nils Melzer. Verso Books, c2022.
“The year of the horses: a memoir,” by Courtney Maum. Tin House, c2022.
