Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday. For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org"Broken: (in the best possible way)," by Jenny Lawson, full grown mammal. Henry Holt and Company, c2021."Calming the bipolar storm: a guide for patients and their families," by Robert G. Fawcett, MD. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021. "Can't stop thinking: how to let go of anxiety and free yourself from obsessive rumination," by Nancy Colier. New Harbinger Publications, Inc., c2021."A cure for darkness: the story of depression and how we treat it," by Alex Riley.Scribner, c2021."How to be human: an autistic man's guide to life," by Jory Fleming with Lyric Winik. Simon & Schuster, c2021. "Mom genes: inside the new science of our ancient maternal instinct," by Abigail Tucker. Gallery Books, c2021."The premonition: a pandemic story," by Michael Lewis. W.W. Norton & Company, c2021."The psychology of parenting teenagers: thriving throughout their teenage years," by Kairen Cullen. Icon Books, c2021."The sandbox revolution: raising kids for a just world," edited by Lydia Wylie-Kellermann. Broadleaf Books, c2021."Sincerely, your autistic child: what people on the autism spectrum wish their parents knew about growing up, acceptance, and identity," edited by Emily Paige Ballou,et al. Beacon Press, c2021.