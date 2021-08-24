Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday. For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Broken: (in the best possible way),” by Jenny Lawson, full grown mammal. Henry Holt and Company, c2021.

“Calming the bipolar storm: a guide for patients and their families,” by Robert G. Fawcett, MD. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

“Can't stop thinking: how to let go of anxiety and free yourself from obsessive rumination,” by Nancy Colier. New Harbinger Publications, Inc., c2021.

“A cure for darkness: the story of depression and how we treat it,” by Alex Riley.Scribner, c2021.

“How to be human: an autistic man's guide to life,” by Jory Fleming with Lyric Winik. Simon & Schuster, c2021.

“Mom genes: inside the new science of our ancient maternal instinct,” by Abigail Tucker. Gallery Books, c2021.

“The premonition: a pandemic story,” by Michael Lewis. W.W. Norton & Company, c2021.

“The psychology of parenting teenagers: thriving throughout their teenage years,” by Kairen Cullen. Icon Books, c2021.

“The sandbox revolution: raising kids for a just world,” edited by Lydia Wylie-Kellermann. Broadleaf Books, c2021.

“Sincerely, your autistic child: what people on the autism spectrum wish their parents knew about growing up, acceptance, and identity,” edited by Emily Paige Ballou,et al. Beacon Press, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.