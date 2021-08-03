Aug. 3 Bookends Aug 3, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For more information go to Library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.orgn “Bubbleball: inside the NBA’s fight to save a season,” by Ben Golliver. Abrams Press, c2021. n “Call of the wild: how we heal trauma, awaken our own power, and use it for good,” by Kimberly Ann Johnson. Harper Wave, c2021.n “Everyday mojo songs of Earth: new and selected poems, 2001-2021,” by Yusef Komunyakaa.Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.n “Finding the mother tree: discovering the wisdom of the forest,” by Suzanne Simard. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021. n “How the word is passed: a reckoning with the history of slavery across America,” by Clint Smith. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.n “I alone can fix it: Donald J. Trump’s catastrophic final year,” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. Penguin Press, c2021.n “Jayne Mansfield: the girl couldn’t help it,” by Eve Golden. University Press of Kentucky, c2021.n “Kill shot: a shadow industry, a deadly disease,” by Jason Dearen. Avery, c2021.n “The medicine book” /Steve Parker, consultant editor, et al. DK Publishing, c2021n “Under western skies: visionary gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast,” by Jennifer Jewell. Timber Press, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Parker Company Commerce Book Garden Jennifer Jewell Timber Press Industry Kill Shot Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesQualtrics Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ClarabridgeRecent irrigation canal drownings in neighboring county has local irrigation district on edge as temperatures heat upLetter: Rumored Amazon project would have significant impactHistoric Beverly Bridge receives facelift, completion slated for early fallNew ESD board member wants to ensure all students have a voiceCounty follows CDC in recommending mask use in indoor public areasJazz in the Valley was a high note for people needing a lift and a sense of normalEllensbug schools offer Right At School child care optionJuly 28 blotter: Exposure on the interstateJuly 30 blotter: Spaghetti-O's left on porch Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter