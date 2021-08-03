Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to Library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Bubbleball: inside the NBA’s fight to save a season,” by Ben Golliver. Abrams Press, c2021.

n “Call of the wild: how we heal trauma, awaken our own power, and use it for good,” by Kimberly Ann Johnson. Harper Wave, c2021.

n “Everyday mojo songs of Earth: new and selected poems, 2001-2021,” by Yusef Komunyakaa.Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “Finding the mother tree: discovering the wisdom of the forest,” by Suzanne Simard. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “How the word is passed: a reckoning with the history of slavery across America,” by Clint Smith. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

n “I alone can fix it: Donald J. Trump’s catastrophic final year,” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “Jayne Mansfield: the girl couldn’t help it,” by Eve Golden. University Press of Kentucky, c2021.

n “Kill shot: a shadow industry, a deadly disease,” by Jason Dearen. Avery, c2021.

n “The medicine book” /Steve Parker, consultant editor, et al. DK Publishing, c2021

n “Under western skies: visionary gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast,” by Jennifer Jewell. Timber Press, c2021.

