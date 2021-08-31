Aug. 31 Library Bookends Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday;. 10 a.m.-2 p.m,, Saturday.For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.orgn “All the colors came out: a father, a daughter, and a lifetime of lessons,” by Kate Fagan. Little, Brown and Company, c2021. n “Crying in H Mart: a memoir,” by Michelle Zauner. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.n “The Field house: a writer’s life lost and found on an island in Maine,” by Robin Clifford Wood. She Writes Press, c2021.n “The golden age of the American essay: 1945-1970,” edited and with an introduction by Phillip Lopate. Anchor Books, c2021. n “Languages of truth: essays 2003-2020,” by Salman Rushdie. Random House, c2021.n “My broken language: a memoir,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes. One World, c2021.n “The new normal: a roadmap to resilience in the pandemic era,” by Jennifer Ashton, M.D., M.S. William Morrow, c2021.n “Out on a limb: selected writing, 1989-2021,” by Andrew Sullivan. Avid Reader Press, c2021.n “The Penguin book of the modern American short story,” edited by John Freeman. Penguin Press, c2021.n “The three mothers: how the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation,” by Anna Malaika Tubbs. Flatiron Books, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Book James Baldwin Memoir Literature Commerce Linguistics Politics Nation Lost And Found Short Story Kate Fagan Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter