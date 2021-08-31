Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday;. 10 a.m.-2 p.m,, Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “All the colors came out: a father, a daughter, and a lifetime of lessons,” by Kate Fagan. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

n “Crying in H Mart: a memoir,” by Michelle Zauner. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “The Field house: a writer’s life lost and found on an island in Maine,” by Robin Clifford Wood. She Writes Press, c2021.

n “The golden age of the American essay: 1945-1970,” edited and with an introduction by Phillip Lopate. Anchor Books, c2021.

n “Languages of truth: essays 2003-2020,” by Salman Rushdie. Random House, c2021.

n “My broken language: a memoir,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes. One World, c2021.

n “The new normal: a roadmap to resilience in the pandemic era,” by Jennifer Ashton, M.D., M.S. William Morrow, c2021.

n “Out on a limb: selected writing, 1989-2021,” by Andrew Sullivan. Avid Reader Press, c2021.

n “The Penguin book of the modern American short story,” edited by John Freeman. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “The three mothers: how the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation,” by Anna Malaika Tubbs. Flatiron Books, c2021.

