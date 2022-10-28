Taylor Brorby

Taylor Brorby

 

 Courtesy Carroll Foster

Creative nonfiction can be used as a platform to discuss important topics such as LGBTQ+ identity and environmentalism. Students can use their creativity to bring attention to the topics they are passionate about. That is why Central Washington University invited Taylor Brorby, author of "Boys and Oil: growing up gay in a fractured land," to speak at the Ellensburg campus on Nov. 2 as this year's first author in the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series.

Brorby’s work is required reading for some of the English classes at CWU. He wants students, and anyone else who reads his work, “...to know that their lives have meaning and that they’re not alone.” That is why he writes.


