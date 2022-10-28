Creative nonfiction can be used as a platform to discuss important topics such as LGBTQ+ identity and environmentalism. Students can use their creativity to bring attention to the topics they are passionate about. That is why Central Washington University invited Taylor Brorby, author of "Boys and Oil: growing up gay in a fractured land," to speak at the Ellensburg campus on Nov. 2 as this year's first author in the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series.
Brorby’s work is required reading for some of the English classes at CWU. He wants students, and anyone else who reads his work, “...to know that their lives have meaning and that they’re not alone.” That is why he writes.
There are several spots in "Boys and Oil" where Brorby talks about what it was like to stray from the binary norms that society set. In one such instance, his dad reacted negatively to Brorby’s painted fingernails.
“We live in a culture that believes in binaries,” Brorby says. “It’s such a codified, vital memory in my mind because it dictates ‘This is what boys do. This is what girls do. Boys do not paint their fingernails.’ I mean, think about it now. There are pro wrestlers out there, men who paint their fingernails. We’re living in kind of an incredible time.”
The pandemic has not been kind to Queer youth. “The Trevor Project, which documents the mental health landscape of Queer youth in this country, reports that last year was the highest suicidal ideation rate amongst Queer youth that we’ve seen,” Brorby said. That’s why he feels so connected to his memoir. When he travels across the country to talk about his book, he knows there is at least one person in the audience who needs to hear, “It’s okay for you to be you, and we need you to stick around.”
Brorby’s memoir explores the complex relationship he has with home. He never felt like he fit in with the people in his small hometown in North Dakota, but he’s never seen a more beautiful landscape. He says that seeing that landscape re-energizes him, but he doesn’t know how many more trips back home he can survive. “I don’t really feel safe in the human part of that world (his hometown),” he said.
It can be difficult to understand that home isn’t the best place for you anymore. Brorby says, “I think people who might be feeling that [that they’re stuck in a binary] ultimately have to leave where they come from...I think moving away, having to grow in different ways is always a good thing.” Who knows that better than college students?
One thing Brorby is known for is being an environmentalist. While he didn’t always have the language to describe his passion for advocacy, the idea was there. “I grew up swimming in a lake that never freezes in North Dakota. Every lake is supposed to freeze... It felt like I grew up in an unnatural place.”
That passion then became a driving force in his creative works. Brorby says, “I thought part of it’s my responsibility to speak out against this (abuse of natural resources) because my family has made its money by unmaking the world.”
Creative nonfiction can have a major impact, in part due to its truthful nature. “I think nonfiction helps us see pathways into our own lives and some of the choices we made, or could make, or even should make. I think that’s one of the gifts of the genre,” Brorby says.
At the craft talk, titled “The Politics of Place and the Landscape of Imagination," Brorby will discuss the connection between the local and the global in terms of narrative and advocacy. He plans to cover a few texts from authors he deems social justice writers. The craft talk takes place at 3 p.m., Nov. 2, on the Brooks Library second floor.
A reading and thought-provoking lecture take place at 6 p.m., Nov. 2 in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) Theatre. Brorby will also take questions and sign copies of his memoir, available for purchase at the Wildcat Shop and at the event. Both events are free and open to the public and are also available via Zoom by pre-registering at the links in the calendar listings at www.cwu.edu/events. More information about the author is available at www.taylorbrorby.com.
Taylor Brorby's visit is sponsored by the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series, CWU Libraries, and the CWU President's Office.