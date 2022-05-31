During the long pandemic isolation, I said to myself, “When theatre opens up again I am going back to Broadway.” Approximately two years and two months later, I did make it back to New York City to see three shows. I am happy to report that Broadway is definitely back; albeit as a very “mixed bag.”
William Shakespeare wrote “Macbeth” in 1609 during a pandemic shut-down, and he is undoubtedly rolling over in his grave after the epic disaster Sam Gold has made of it in 2022. “Macbeth” is Shakespeare’s horror story, complete with Witches, misunderstood prophecies, mass murders, paranoia, and insanity. Gold sees it as a dark comedy, with some occasional well-placed “jump scares” set in shadows and fog.
Tony Award nominee Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth is the only one who actually understands the mix of horror and tragedy. Miss Negga exists in her own universe and she is divine. But there is no chemistry or connection between Negga and Daniel Craig, who can not be blamed for looking absolutely lost as Macbeth. The fault lies with Gold’s muddled interpretation. Everyone is off in their own separate version of the play. Some of the ensemble are playing high drama, while others adopt an alarmingly casual attitude. The actors never connect with each other, so the audience never connects with them or this production.
Two long-awaited musical revivals take center stage this season. The revival of “Funny Girl” never overcomes the cloud of controversies and impossibly high expectations that preceded its recent return to Broadway. Still, the production deserves more thoughtful consideration and respect. David Zinn’s scenic designs and Susan Hilferty’s costumes vividly evoke Broadway’s past: roughly 1909-1927. People forget that “Funny Girl” is about comedienne Fanny Brice and not diva Barbra Streisand, who maneuvered everything just enough back in 1964 to make people believe she can never be replaced.
In fact, after Barbra left, “Funny Girl” continued successfully for well over a year with Mimi Hines as Fanny. As for this revival, the much-maligned Beanie Feldstein was absent May 20 when I saw the show.
I was, apparently, very lucky to see her “Standby” Julie Benko instead. Miss Benko belted out the Bob Merrill and Jule Styne score to prolonged applause. “Funny Girl” is extremely entertaining and endearing as Fanny ascends the show-business ladder from burlesque and vaudeville to the Ziegfeld Follies. The show is considerably less convincing in its sketchy depiction of Fanny’s toxic romance with con man Nick Arnstein (Ramin Karimloo).
At least the under appreciated ballad “Who Are You Now?” is reworked as a duet for Fanny and Nick. “Who Are You Now?”, “Music That Makes Me Dance”, and more of the show’s best numbers were omitted from the 1968 film version. Thank God the Broadway show does not end like the film version; with Fanny weeping and singing of her eternal devotion to “My Man” as Nick goes to jail. In the Broadway show, Fanny does not allow Nick to rain on her parade.
Musical comedy perfection is on display at the Winter Garden Theatre, where Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and a superb cast are starring in an all-inclusive and glorious revival of Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man.” Director Jerry Zaks has a magic touch. He respects the original material but he also revitalizes it.
Harold Hill is not too far removed from Hugh Jackman’s role as P.T. Barnum in the musical movie “The Greatest Showman.” Both Barnum and Hill are self-made hucksters with dubious intentions. On the Broadway stage, Hugh Jackman drips with potent, intoxicating charisma.
He sings, dances, cajoles and cons to effortless perfection. The musical numbers, including “Ya Got Trouble”, “76 Trombones” and “Marion The Librarian”, are choreographed by Tony Award nominee Warren Carlyle and performed in a state of near euphoria.
Tony and Drama League Award Winner Sutton Foster is even more extraordinary. Marion is usually played as prim and repressed. Foster is spirited, spunky, and intelligent. Marion is not as easily hoodwinked as the rest of River City. She knows Harold is playing games. But when she falls in love with him, Foster plays it with seductive allure. The effect is irresistibly charming and it is the game-changer that elevates this production of “The Music Man” far above the sentimental hokum of the plot.
For more Broadway, “The Tony Awards” air June 12, on Paramount+ and CBS TV Network.