The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was recently called by UPS Security services in Rhode Island when they detected a package containing thousands of dollars in cash shipped by an elderly person in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies interviewed the person who sent the cash and quickly recognized they were the victim of a common phone scam demanding “bail money” for some supposed younger relative in a distant place. This time, the cash was returned to the victim of the scam.
While local officials are grateful to UPS Security for catching it, many scams and frauds against the elderly go undetected — adding up to billions of dollars each year. Many such cases are never even reported — either because the elderly victim doesn’t know they’ve been scammed or because they’re embarrassed at having been victimized. Criminal scammers may also use intimidation tactics or threats to keep victims quiet.
Scams targeting the elderly come in many forms — through phone calls, the internet, and from people they know. The best defense against fraud for the elderly is family caregivers who are in touch and looking out for them.
Here are five tips from the Sheriff’s Office for preventing fraud against those you care about:
• CHECK IN REGULARLY: Talk with your older adult often, and talk explicitly about finances so you can recognize when something unusual is up.
• ASK THEM TO CHECK WITH A TRUSTED INDIVIDUAL: Encourage them to always check with you or another trusted person before giving out any personal or financial information.
• REMOVE THEIR NAME FROM CALL LISTS: Help your older adult sign up for the National Do Not Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 to reduce unwanted calls.
• KEEP LEARNING: As a watchdog for your older adult, check available resources like Fraud.org regularly to learn about trends.
The Sheriff’s Office and other local Law Enforcement agencies take numerous fraud reports every week. Sadly, many are impossible to effectively prosecute, and victims lose money they and their families need. Help prevent the victimization of our elderly residents by taking these steps with those you know and love.