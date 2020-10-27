Kittitas County’s rate of Nov. 3 general election ballot returns is at nearly 50%, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s website.
As of Monday’s county, 49.96% of the ballots had been returned. Between Oct. 24 and 26, 2,161 ballots were returned. The total returned is at 15,025. The county issued 30,077 ballots for the election.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Ballots can must be submitted in the mail by that day (postage provided on envelope) or returned to a county drop box by 8 p.m., Nov. 3. Because of the high turnout expected for the election, election officials across the country have been requesting voters return ballots early.