The Kittitas County Barrel Racers concluded 2021 with the clubs annual banquet in January. Club officials said they thank the local business that helped sponsor the club and a group of members and officers who volunteered all year. The Kittitas County Barrel Racers is an amazing group with around 100 members of all ages that reside in the Kittitas County. The club is an nonprofit organization, whose goal is to enjoy and promote the sport of barrel racing and its growth at all levels and abilities.
Sponsors that donated during 2021 year were: Century 21 Center Point, Josh Voshall Trucking, Ardell Feedlot, A Touch of Tiffany, Double Star Ranch, Ellensburg Ranch Photo, 811 Call before you Dig, Matt’s Plumbing, Lil Explorers Academy, SW Custom Tile & Masonry,High Country Construction, Waterline Creations and Advantage Dirt. Club officials said they really appreciate their support and could not have done it without them.
Here are the year 2021 year-end winners:
Pee-Wee Barrel Racing
1st Rae Voshall
2nd Tori Forgey
3rd Amy McNutt Udagar
4th Quinn Watterson
Youth Barrel Racing
1st Kayliana Blackmore
2nd Kelby Savage
3rd Jalina Blackmore
4th Jalina Blackmore
Open Barrel Racing
1D
1st Dakota Fields
2nd Kacee Schott
3rd Christina Bloxham
4th Sarah Rolston
2D
1st Paige Danielle
2nd Kayliana Blackmore
3rd Cheryl Alberg
4th Cheryl Alberg
3D
1st Jalina Blackmore
2nd Jolie Feddema
3rd Jackie Sewell-Mauceri
4th Jalina Blackmore
500 Novice
1st Kayliana Blackmore
2nd Chadlyn Susak
3rd Jamie Thomas
4th Chyanne Schott
Open Pole Bending
1st Cassidy Long
2nd Paige Danielle
3rd Christina Bloxham
4th Kelby Savage
5th Kayliana Blackmore
6th Sarah Rolston
Pee Wee Pole Bending
1st Rae Voshall
2nd Tori Forgey
3rd Amy McNutt Udagar
4th Quinn Watterson
2021 HIGH POINT SADDLE WINNER
Cassidy Long
Horse of the Year
Paige Danielle with her horse “Rooster”
Rookie Novice of the Year
Amy McNutt Udager
Most Improved 18 & Over
Cheryl Alberg
Most Improved 18 & Under
Chyanne Schott
Sportsmanship Award
Kelby Savage
Club officials thank everyone who made 2021 such a great year and we are looking forward to another amazing year.