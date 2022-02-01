Kittitas County Barrel Racing Club

The Kittitas County Barrel Racing Club celebrtated a successful 2021 at the club’s annual banquet in January.

 Courtesy Kittitas County Barrel Racing Club

The Kittitas County Barrel Racers concluded 2021 with the clubs annual banquet in January. Club officials said they thank the local business that helped sponsor the club and a group of members and officers who volunteered all year. The Kittitas County Barrel Racers is an amazing group with around 100 members of all ages that reside in the Kittitas County. The club is an nonprofit organization, whose goal is to enjoy and promote the sport of barrel racing and its growth at all levels and abilities.

Sponsors that donated during 2021 year were: Century 21 Center Point, Josh Voshall Trucking, Ardell Feedlot, A Touch of Tiffany, Double Star Ranch, Ellensburg Ranch Photo, 811 Call before you Dig, Matt’s Plumbing, Lil Explorers Academy, SW Custom Tile & Masonry,High Country Construction, Waterline Creations and Advantage Dirt. Club officials said they really appreciate their support and could not have done it without them.

Here are the year 2021 year-end winners:

Pee-Wee Barrel Racing

1st Rae Voshall

2nd Tori Forgey

3rd Amy McNutt Udagar

4th Quinn Watterson

Youth Barrel Racing

1st Kayliana Blackmore

2nd Kelby Savage

3rd Jalina Blackmore

4th Jalina Blackmore

Open Barrel Racing

1D

1st Dakota Fields

2nd Kacee Schott

3rd Christina Bloxham

4th Sarah Rolston

2D

1st Paige Danielle

2nd Kayliana Blackmore

3rd Cheryl Alberg

4th Cheryl Alberg

3D

1st Jalina Blackmore

2nd Jolie Feddema

3rd Jackie Sewell-Mauceri

4th Jalina Blackmore

500 Novice

1st Kayliana Blackmore

2nd Chadlyn Susak

3rd Jamie Thomas

4th Chyanne Schott

Open Pole Bending

1st Cassidy Long

2nd Paige Danielle

3rd Christina Bloxham

4th Kelby Savage

5th Kayliana Blackmore

6th Sarah Rolston

Pee Wee Pole Bending

1st Rae Voshall

2nd Tori Forgey

3rd Amy McNutt Udagar

4th Quinn Watterson

2021 HIGH POINT SADDLE WINNER

Cassidy Long

Horse of the Year

Paige Danielle with her horse “Rooster”

Rookie Novice of the Year

Amy McNutt Udager

Most Improved 18 & Over

Cheryl Alberg

Most Improved 18 & Under

Chyanne Schott

Sportsmanship Award

Kelby Savage

Club officials thank everyone who made 2021 such a great year and we are looking forward to another amazing year.

For more information on how to get involved you can visit our website at https://www.kcbarrelracers.org/home.html

