...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A bat provided by a community member to the Kittitas County Public Health Department tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the heath department.
A female and her pet were exposed to the bat. The female is overall healthy and received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. The pet was up to date on the rabies vaccine.
Bats are the primary animal that carry rabies in Washington state. Each year the state Department of Health tests bats, cats, dogs and ferrets for rabies. The last bat that tested positive in Kittitas County was in 2013. To date, Kittitas County has had four bats test positive for rabies since 2008.
Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It is very rare for a person to get rabies. Proper treatment can prevent rabies in a person who is exposed. Without treatment, rabies is always fatal to humans.
If you find a bat in your home, do not touch the bat. Wear thick or leather gloves and capture the bat in a can or box. Seal the container and call your local health department. The staff will help you determine if any people or pets in your home may have been exposed.
Human rabies is controlled by vaccinating dogs and cats and by giving a series of vaccines to people after they have been exposed. Vaccinate your pets, do not keep wild animals as pets, do not approach wild animals, and teach young children to never touch or handle bats, even dead ones.